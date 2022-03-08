Coal Giant Peabody Can't Extinguish Investor's Mine Fire Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 8, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- Peabody Energy Corp. can't shake an investor's suit accusing the company of misrepresenting the impact of a fire at one of its most profitable mines, a federal judge in Manhattan said Monday. In his order, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York pared down the claims in the suit against the energy giant, finding that certain statements the company made about safety at its mines before the fire were exactly the kind of "general and self-congratulatory statements" courts typically categorize as inactionable corporate puffery. But Judge Castel left other claims in the consolidated proposed class action intact, determining that...

