NYC Builds Delivery Fee Cap Defense Against DoorDash Suit

By Bryan Koenig (March 8, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- New York City expanded on its defense of caps on what DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats can charge restaurants, arguing that the delivery services' federal court lawsuit must be tossed because the rules are needed to protect eateries and are not discriminatory. Monday's motion to dismiss built on arguments in the city's letter last month in which it sought a pre-motion conference on the briefing — deemed unnecessary by U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods — arguing that the technology companies have failed to plausibly allege that New York City's law, which permanently caps delivery and nondelivery fees at a combined...

