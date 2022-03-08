Ga. Justices Allow Double Recovery Of Atty Fees

By Clark Mindock (March 8, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed that a car wreck plaintiff can recover attorney fees and litigation costs under each of two Georgia statutes, rejecting an argument that doing so would constitute an impermissible double recovery. In coming to that conclusion, the state's high court reversed a lower appellate court's decision to side with driver Joao Junior's claims that he should have been allowed to seek recovery of attorney fees and costs under Georgia's offer of settlement statute as well as the fees and costs he won at trial. Junior was awarded about $1.2 million in attorney fees along with...

