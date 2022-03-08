Musk Asks Court To Scrap His Deal With The SEC

By Dean Seal (March 8, 2022, 11:17 AM EST) -- Elon Musk's feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission escalated Tuesday when the Tesla CEO asked a judge to ax his 2018 settlement agreement with the agency over his use of Twitter, saying it has used the deal to stifle his constitutional right to "speak his mind in public." Musk filed a motion in Manhattan federal court seeking to terminate a September 2018 consent decree reached with the Wall Street regulator after it accused Musk of misleading shareholders with claims on Twitter that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The settlement called for Tesla...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS