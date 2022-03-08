Ohio Residents Win Cert. In PFAS Suit Against 3M, Others

By Clark Mindock (March 8, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has certified a class of plaintiffs who claim the nation's top chemical companies knowingly put their health at risk for decades by selling and distributing toxic substances known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals." U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Monday certified a class represented by Ohio firefighter Kevin D. Hardwick, who filed the suit against chemical giants 3M Co., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., the Chemours Co. and others over their creation and distribution of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals commonly found in nonstick coatings and flame retardants. The class includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS