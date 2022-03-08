DHS Surveilled US Citizens' Money Transfers, Sen. Says

By Max Jaeger (March 8, 2022, 11:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretly collected "a massive trove of ordinary Americans' financial records" for more than a decade without a warrant, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday in a letter to the agency's inspector general. Homeland Security Investigations, a law enforcement unit within DHS, hoovered up more than six million records since 2010 covering transfers of money above $500 "to or from" Mexico, Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, according to the letter. For many years, it obtained the records from the Transaction Record Analysis Center, a nonprofit clearing house that was created under a 2014 money laundering...

