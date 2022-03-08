Chinese Spies Said To Breach 6 US State Gov't Agencies

By Ben Kochman (March 8, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- China-backed spies breached the computer networks of six U.S state government agencies in the last 10 months, including by exploiting a ubiquitous software flaw that drew warnings from U.S. officials, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant said Tuesday. In a blog post, investigators at the private cybersecurity company — which is expected to be acquired by Google — said they had uncovered a "persistent monthslong campaign" in which a Chinese cyber-espionage group successfully accessed the systems of at least six state government targets. In at least two of its attacks, the group, which is known as Advanced Persistent Threat 41, or APT41, exploited a flaw...

