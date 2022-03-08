Yahoo 'Brazen' In Ripping Off Droplets' Web IP, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 8, 2022, 10:15 PM EST) -- Yahoo Inc. has been "brazen" in its unlicensed use of Droplets Inc.'s patented technology for quickly updating web pages while tech giants such as Facebook and Amazon eventually agreed to pay license fees, the startup's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a California federal court patent infringement trial. Kicking off the proceedings, Droplets' lawyer Courtland Reichman of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP told the 10-person jury that his client had invented something that changed "the world for the better, it allowed websites to be used in a different way." Companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook "asked permission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS