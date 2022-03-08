Possible Holmes Testimony Hangs Over Sunny Balwani's Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 8, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- With former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's monthslong criminal fraud trial slated to begin jury selection Wednesday, legal experts are keeping a close eye on whether convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will take the stand against her former romantic partner. The 56-year-old former Theranos chief operating officer faces criminal fraud and conspiracy charges alleging that he and Holmes defrauded patients and investors with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. His trial is expected to last roughly 13 weeks and opening statements are set to begin March 15. Balwani's trial follows Holmes' four-month criminal trial over the same charges, which ended Jan....

