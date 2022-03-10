Sheppard Mullin Nabs Polsinelli Health Care RE Team In LA

By James Mills (March 10, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has recruited a team of Polsinelli PC real estate pros specializing in the health care industry to join its Los Angeles office. The additions consist of two partners, an associate and a special counsel from Polsinelli and are complemented by another associate most recently with Goodwin Procter LLP, Sheppard Mullin announced Tuesday. They join the firm's real estate, land use and environmental practice group as well as its health care industry team. The five attorneys primarily deal with the real estate matters of various health care entities like hospitals, cancer centers and laboratories. Beyond that,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS