How FinCEN Shell Co. Rules Differ From Past BSA Standards

By Jules Carter, Carolyn Meade and Barbara Meeks (March 11, 2022, 11:36 AM EST) -- The history of financial crimes enforcement under the Bank Secrecy Act can be fairly divided into three distinct chapters, each representing a political reaction to a social or economic problem characterized by abuse of the financial system. The law was originally born out of concern that policies intended to protect bank customers' information were being exploited to facilitate organized crime. In 2001, prompted by the 9/11 attacks, focus shifted to combating money flows to terrorist organizations.[1] Now, as we enter a new chapter, the BSA has been overhauled once again with the goal of preventing abuse via the use of anonymous...

