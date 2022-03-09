Pilgrim's Pride Price-Fixing Suit Is Undercooked, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (March 9, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge tossed a proposed investor class action Tuesday against Pilgrim's Pride over the company's embroilment in a price-fixing scheme, ruling that despite the company's guilty plea the suit failed to tie the anticompetitive conduct as a material source of Pilgrim's "success" or to an artificially inflated stock price. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore dismissed all claims in the suit with prejudice, saying among other things that the allegations brought by lead plaintiff New Mexico State Investment Council and other investors are too vague. The investors allege they were deceived during the class period over Pilgrim's touting of...

