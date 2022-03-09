Former Ill. Speaker Pleads Not Guilty To Racketeering Charges

By Celeste Bott (March 9, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pled not guilty Wednesday to racketeering and bribery charges laid out in a 22-count criminal indictment accusing him of leveraging his political might to benefit himself and his allies. In a remote hearing Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole, Madigan was on the line but entered his plea through his attorney, Gil Soffer of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. His co-defendant in the case, longtime associate and former Commonwealth Edison lobbyist Michael McClain, also pled not guilty Wednesday. Madigan, 79, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid...

