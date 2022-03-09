Facebook Beats News Feed Patent Suit, Again

By Andrew Karpan (March 9, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New York has ruled, for the second time, that Facebook's news feed doesn't infringe patents owned by Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC, a Connecticut business notable for scoring big-ticket jury verdicts and settlements over patents from companies like Apple and Microsoft. The latest word on the Mirror World patents came on Tuesday from U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, who last threw out the company's case against Facebook Inc. back in 2018. A trio of judges on the Federal Circuit, however, had thought differently, setting the case up to be thrown out again. Unlike that time, when Judge...

