Jailed Ex-Ga. Insurance Chief Must Forfeit $2.4M

By Eli Flesch (March 9, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge ordered the state's former insurance commissioner, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence, to forfeit more than $2.4 million for his role in embezzling funds from a state-regulated insurance market.

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim C. Beck, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence, was ordered by a federal judge to forfeit more than $2.4 million for his role in embezzling funds. (iStock Photo) U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on Tuesday said Jim C. Beck must forfeit more than $2 million for the funds he received perpetrating the crimes for which he was convicted by an...

