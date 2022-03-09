GGP-Brookfield Dividend Issue Drives Del. Justices In Circles

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 9, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- Grappling with a conundrum that drove one justice in circles, the Delaware Supreme Court probed for a second time whether an unusual dividend paid to GGP Inc. shareholders before a 2018 merger with Brookfield Property Partners LP deprived them of their appraisal rights. In arguments Wednesday, all but one of the high court's five justices peppered Brookfield with questions, straining to understand how a mandatory pre-merger dividend amounting to 98.5% of the $9.25 billion deal price impacted the right to appraisal. The stockholders argued the transaction violated Section 262(d)(1) of the Delaware Code, which gives shareholders the right to demand an appraisal...

