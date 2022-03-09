3M Looks To Cut $55M Verdict In Veteran Bellwether Case

By Grace Dixon (March 9, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- 3M has urged a Florida federal judge to upend a jury's $55 million award to a U.S. Army veteran who claimed to have suffered hearing damage from using 3M Co. earplugs because the suit missed Kentucky's one-year time bar on injury claims. The Minnesota-based multinational pushed Judge M. Casey Rogers on Tuesday to rethink a jury win and "grossly excessive" damages for one of two men claiming defective CAEv2 earplugs left them with tinnitus and hearing loss, whose bellwether case secured the largest award yet in sprawling multidistrict litigation. A Pensacola jury had awarded Ronald Sloan and fellow veteran William Wayne...

