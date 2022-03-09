Albright Chided For Using Car Dealerships To Justify Venue

By Dani Kass (March 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- The location of independent car dealerships can't be used to justify venue in patent litigation against auto manufacturers, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday, overriding U.S. District Judge Alan Albright for the first time in months. The Federal Circuit granted mandamus petitions filed by Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Hyundai Motor America, which are both facing patent litigation in the Western District of Texas brought by StratosAudio Inc. The case turned on the fact that when Volkswagen and Hyundai sell their cars to independent dealerships, they maintain no control over sales, the Federal Circuit's precedential opinion states. "At best, Stratos cites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS