BitMEX Co-Founder Cops To Flouting AML Law, To Pay $10M

By Pete Brush (March 9, 2022, 1:31 PM EST) -- A computer science expert from Massachusetts admitted Wednesday to knowingly flouting U.S. anti-money laundering requirements after co-founding offshore crypto exchange BitMEX, entering a guilty plea that includes a $10 million fine as punishment. Samuel Reed, 32, copped to a count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act at a morning hearing before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain. Reed faces up to six months in prison, per his plea agreement, at a scheduled July 13 sentencing before U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl. He theoretically could be sentenced to a maximum of five years. "When you did these acts, did you know...

