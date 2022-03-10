Live Nation, Ticketmaster Rip 2nd Monopoly Class Action

By Nadia Dreid (March 10, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- Live Nation and Ticketmaster have asked a California federal judge to boot into arbitration a proposed class action that accuses them of teaming up to monopolize the ticket sales market, saying the suit is identical to one already sent that way. There is virtually no difference between the instant suit and Oberstein v. Live Nation, which U.S. District Judge George H. Wu sent to arbitration in September, the concert venue operator and ticket seller — which merged more than a decade ago into Live Nation Entertainment — told the court Tuesday. "It is brought by the same plaintiffs' counsel. The allegations are the...

