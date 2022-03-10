Mayer Brown Seeks $2.9M Payout For Duty Evasion FCA Win

By Grace Dixon (March 10, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown sought $2.9 million in attorneys fees after landing a $24 million judgment against a New Jersey-based waterworks and fire protection company that evaded tariffs on Chinese pipe fittings, calling it a reasonable award following a fight on multiple fronts. Counsel for whistleblower Island Industries asked a California federal judge for a combined $2,709,827.42 in attorneys fees and $234,944.14 in expenses for its work leading up to a jury's finding in October that Sigma Corp. violated the False Claims Act when it avoided paying 182.9% anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made welded outlets, after the U.S. Department of Justice declined to spearhead...

