2nd Circ. Will Hear Goldman's 3rd Bite In Class Cert. Battle

By Dean Seal (March 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday agreed to hear Goldman Sachs' latest bid to reverse certification for a class of investors whose long-running securities suit has already made two trips to the New York federal appeals court and another to the U.S. Supreme Court last summer. The bank petitioned the Second Circuit in December after a New York federal judge certified a class of investors who claim it used false assurances about avoiding conflicts of interest more than a decade ago to keep its share price artificially inflated. Goldman argued that U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty misconstrued the U.S. Supreme Court's June...

