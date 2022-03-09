Feds Seek 5 Years For Parnas' Pal Over Foreign Donations

By Ivan Moreno (March 9, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors say an entrepreneur convicted alongside former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas played a "pivotal role" funneling foreign money to American politicians to support a Russian-backed cannabis venture and should be punished with up to five years in prison. Prosecutors said in a Tuesday memo ahead of Andrey Kukushkin's March 15 sentencing that he continues to claim he never agreed to channel $1 million from Russian tycoon Andrey Muraviev into U.S. political campaigns. In the memo, which seeks a sentence of 51 to 63 months in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, prosecutors said Kukushkin's lack of...

