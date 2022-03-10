Anti-Kickback Safe Harbors May Be Less Safe After Medtronic

By Scott Landau (March 10, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- It has long been the conventional wisdom that the safe harbors to the Anti-Kickback Statute protect certain payment practices from liability, regardless of the intent of the parties. A February order issued by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in U.S. v. Medtronic PLC, a False Claims Act qui tam case predicated on alleged AKS violations, however, casts doubt on this view, and could trigger the erosion of the very protections the safe harbors are meant to provide. The AKS and the Safe Harbors The AKS is a federal criminal law that prohibits the knowing and willful payment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS