DC Sidesteps Law With Use Of FCC Subsidy, Suit Claims

By Christopher Cole (March 10, 2022, 2:46 PM EST) -- A Northern Virginia telecom has accused the District of Columbia government of evading federal law by choosing one of its own agencies rather than a private contractor to provide network services while collecting federal subsidies for the work. Allied Telecom Group LLC filed suit Wednesday in D.C. federal court claiming the district's public school system flouted competitive bid requirements when receiving discounts for network and internet services in schools and libraries. The discounts are funded through the Federal Communications Commission's E-Rate program. Allied said that it provided network services to D.C. Public Schools until 2015, when the district began using the...

