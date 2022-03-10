Real Estate Rumors: Webster Bank, Mill Creek, Lennar

By Andrew McIntyre (March 10, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- Webster Bank has inked a deal to lease an additional 8,099 square feet of space on Lexington Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The bank is taking space at 360 Lexington Ave., which is owned by investment firm Savanna, and with the expansion Webster will have a total of 30,621 square feet at the property, according to the report. Mill Creek Residential plans to build a 400-unit apartment complex project at Nova Southeastern University's main Davie, Florida, campus, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The developer is buying five acres at 3400 S. University Drive from Nova...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS