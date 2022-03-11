UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (March 11, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a renewed effort against Clydesdale Bank over missold business loans, regions in Italy facing fresh claims over crisis-era swaps and a contract dispute over supplies of COVID-19 testing kits. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services UniCredit SpA v. Molise Italian local authorities are facing renewed efforts by banks to enforce pre-crisis era swap contracts following a High Court decision last year in favor of Deutsche Bank. UniCredit filed a Part 7 claim on March 9 against the mountainous region of Molise, and Italian bank Banca Nazionale del Lavoro...

