Media Exposure To Holmes Trial Narrows Balwani Jury Pool

By Dorothy Atkins (March 10, 2022, 11:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge narrowed a pool of prospective jurors during the second day of jury selection in former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Thursday, excusing jurors who said they followed ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial closely and couldn't be impartial.

During a full-day of jury questioning in San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila excused multiple prospective jurors who said they had followed Holmes' recent trial closely in news outlets like NPR, CNN and The New York Times, and who said they didn't think they could be unbiased against Balwani in his upcoming monthslong trial....

