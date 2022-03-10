Parkland Victims Want New Judge Over Podhurst Connection

By Nathan Hale (March 10, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A new controversy has arisen in the already acrimonious relationship between lead counsel from Podhurst Orseck PA and other attorneys representing victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting in a class suit that produced a $127.5 million settlement with the FBI. On Thursday, Podhurst slammed what it called a "legally hollow" motion filed the day before in which the other attorneys asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia O. Valle to recuse herself from a fee dispute between the lawyers after they learned the judge's son had worked as a law clerk for the Miami boutique firm eight years ago while he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS