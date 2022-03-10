NJ Court Must Rethink Archer DQ In Dental Office Biz Dispute

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 10, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel on Thursday ordered a lower court to rethink its disqualification of law firm Archer from representing a dental practice in a business dispute, ruling that the motion judge didn't thoroughly probe the matter as required by state Supreme Court precedent. A three-judge Appellate Division panel reasoned that a Camden County Superior Court judge merely accepted the argument by defendant RRI Gibbsboro LLC and its principals that attorney Kerri E. Chewning can't represent plaintiff Dental Health Associates South Jersey and an affiliate. RRI reasoned that disqualification was in order because Chewning's Archer colleague, Anthony D. Dougherty,...

