9th Circ. Judges Call COVID Liability Ruling A 'Game Changer'

By Craig Clough (March 10, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared to agree Thursday that a recent California appellate ruling involving See's Candies is a "game changer" for a spouse trying to hold her husband's employer responsible for her COVID-19 infection, with two judges commenting during a hearing that the ruling might have fundamentally altered her case. With the three judges together in a San Francisco courtroom and attorneys appearing remotely, the panel heard arguments on the dismissed lawsuit against Victory Woodworks, which successfully argued to the district court that California's workers' compensation law bars the claims under its derivative injury doctrine, which does not allow for compensation for a family...

