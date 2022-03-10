Ex-Apollo CEO Can't Take Discovery In Federal Court For Now

By Pete Brush (March 10, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge declined Thursday to authorize fact-finding in former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black's damages case against a woman who has accused the billionaire of rape, saying he might sink claims that landed the sides in federal court. After a lengthy morning hearing, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer turned aside a request by Black's lawyers to get documents from Guzel Ganieva, her state court counsel from Wigdor LLP and others while he mulls whether Black's "cottage industry" of claims is viable. "I'm staying discovery," the judge said, turning aside a request by attorney Susan Estrich, counsel for...

