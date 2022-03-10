9th Circ. Says Teen Can't Block Ariz. Trans Surgery Law

By Abby Wargo (March 10, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday shot down a transgender teenager's bid to block an Arizona law that he alleges unconstitutionally prevents gender reassignment surgeries from being covered by Medicaid, saying the teen had not proven surgery was an immediate need. A unanimous three-judge panel issued a published opinion rejecting the teenager' challenge to a trial court's denial of a mandatory preliminary injunction that would have allowed him to receive an immediate male chest reconstruction surgery covered by Medicaid. The Ninth Circuit agreed with the lower court that the teen, referred to as John Doe, had not shown the surgery was medically...

