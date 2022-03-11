Securities Atty Loses Defamation Suit Against Journalist

By Katryna Perera (March 11, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- An investigative journalist has beaten a libel suit from a securities lawyer who claimed the reporter falsely accused him of criminal activity and conspired to smear him in articles, with a New York federal judge ruling Thursday that there was no evidence the journalist acted with malice. The court had previously dismissed several of former Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP partner Harvey Kesner's claims against journalist Teri Buhl in January 2021 but kept in place three claims against Buhl over her blogs and tweets that had accused Kesner of wrongdoing. In his order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted Buhl's motion...

