10th Circ. Affirms Harley, Goodyear Win In Tire Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 11, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit allowed Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Group LLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Sumitomo Rubber USA LLC to avoid a product liability lawsuit filed by the family of a biker killed in a collision caused after his tire exploded, ruling that plaintiffs' only evidence, an expert witness, failed to meet scientific rigor. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a Utah federal court's decision to award summary judgment to the companies, ending a lawsuit brought by Angela K. Nielson, whose husband, Brett, died in a motorcycle accident on April, 22, 2016. Brett and Angela Nielson were riding his Harley-Davidson Ultra...

