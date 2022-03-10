9th Circ. Won't Revive McKesson Whistleblowers' FCA Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 10, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to resurrect whistleblower accusations that McKesson Corp. falsely told the government that it complied with security protocols to stop opioid diversion, agreeing with a California federal court that the allegations don't meet the standards established by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Escobar decision. The three-judge panel upheld the district court's dismissal of the False Claims Act suit brought by a pair of former McKesson employees. The federal magistrate judge overseeing the case had pointed to the Escobar decision and successive Ninth Circuit case law in finding that the employees hadn't alleged enough specifics as to...

