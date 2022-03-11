Modell's Ch. 11 Trustee Accuses Ex-CEO Of Self-Dealing

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 11, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- The liquidating trustee of Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. launched a New Jersey bankruptcy court lawsuit accusing the great-grandson of the company's founder of using his executive role and company resources to enrich his family-owned interests as the failing retailer descended into insolvency. In a partially redacted adversary proceeding filed Thursday in MSGI's Chapter 11 case, MSGI Liquidation Trust alleged former company CEO Mitchell B. Modell rejected restructuring advice to shutter underperforming stores or find a buyer and instead forced the company to limp along amid falling profits to ensure it continued making store rent payments to real estate companies in which...

