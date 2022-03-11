Air Force Says Ga. Officer Can't Bring Class Claims In Vax Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 11, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- The government has asked a Georgia federal court to strike an amended complaint filed by a U.S. Air Force officer seeking to represent herself and others she claims are being forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations or retire despite their religious objections. In a motion filed Thursday, the Air Force's secretary and surgeon general, along with the U.S. secretary of defense, called the amended complaint "futile" and said it should be thrown out because the officer lacks standing to represent the putative class. The officer, who already convinced the court to preliminarily block the Air Force's vaccine mandate as it applied to...

