Navy Contractors Not Immune To $6M Wharf Damage Claim

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 11, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- U.S. Navy contractors can't dodge a claim for $6 million in damages caused by pile driving vibrations during wharf renovations at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, finding that the contractors weren't entitled to immunity because the Navy did not have complete discretion over the operation. However, while denying Triton Marine Construction, Shoreline Foundation and Transystems Corp.'s joint motion for summary judgment on one aspect on Thursday, U.S. District Judge David Strawbridge cleared the company of Rhoads Industries' claim of strict liability for creating a sinkhole, holding that pile driving is not an "abnormally dangerous activity."...

