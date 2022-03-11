Texas Justices Clear Energen Of Liability For Well Blast

By Michelle Casady (March 11, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined Energen Resources Corp. cannot be held liable for a worker's injuries in a natural gas explosion because of a state law limiting a property owner's liability for contractors' injuries. The state's high court, in interpreting Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Chapter 95, reinstated a trial court's summary judgment ruling that disposed of the suit brought by Elite Drillers Corp. and its president, Bryce Wallace. The ruling reverses the Eighth Court of Appeals' April 2020 decision that Energen failed to conclusively establish that Chapter 95 barred the negligence claims. Elite Drillers had been hired...

