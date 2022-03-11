DOL Proposes Overhaul Of Davis-Bacon Act

By Daniela Porat (March 11, 2022, 11:11 AM EST) -- U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday that the agency's Wage and Hour Division plans to carry out the "most comprehensive" reform of the Davis-Bacon Act in decades, changing the law that governs prevailing wages on public projects. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, right, visits a bridge construction site in May. Walsh said the proposed Davis-Bacon Act update will lead to higher wages. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle) The DOL released a notice of proposed rulemaking adjusting how prevailing wages are calculated, reverting to a process last used in 1983 and incorporating an anti-retaliation provision to protect workers who report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS