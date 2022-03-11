ICE To Loosen NY Detainee Bond Rules Under Settlement

By Ivan Moreno (March 11, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York office will overhaul its policy on people suspected of civil immigration offenses while on bond, settling claims it detained suspects beyond what the law allows without a chance to post bail. Thursday's stipulated agreement, which resolves a suit by the New York American Civil Liberties Union, includes reporting requirements for ICE to show that its agents are following new guidelines to make individual determinations on a person's bond, instead of operating under a blanket "no-release policy" as alleged in the lawsuit. The settlement arises from Jose L. Velesaca's proposed class action, filed in February...

