Libya Can't Escape £16.1M Award Enforcement

By Silvia Martelli (March 11, 2022, 6:24 PM GMT) -- An English court refused on Friday to set aside an order enforcing a £16.1 million ($21 million) award issued to a British military defense conglomerate against Libya, ruling that the company didn't conceal relevant information about the country's sovereign immunity. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher rejected Libya's argument that General Dynamics U.K. failed to inform the International Court of Arbitration that Libya had adjudicative and enforcement immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978. Although it would have been preferable to bring the issue to light, it was not "of significant importance," the judgment said. The relevant immunity would only be the...

