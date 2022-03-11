Judge Exits Parkland Shooting Fee Row To Avoid 'Side Issue'

By Nathan Hale (March 11, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge recused herself Friday from a fee dispute between lead counsel from Podhurst Orseck PA and other lawyers representing victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting in a class suit that produced a $127.5 million settlement with the FBI, despite saying case law weighed against her stepping down. In a two-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia O. Valle said that although the group of attorneys who moved for her to step down did not provide statutory or case law to support their motion for recusal, the "factual circumstances" of the case, including previous tensions between the parties,...

