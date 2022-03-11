Ripple Execs Lose Bid To Nix SEC Suit But Keep Key Defense

By Dean Seal (March 11, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said Friday that Ripple's top executives will have to face the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's individual claim against them, but denied the agency's bid to strike a key defense in the closely watched crypto enforcement case. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in one of two orders that CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Christian Larsen have not convinced her to dismiss claims that they aided and abetted Ripple's unregistered sale of $1.4 billion worth of the company's signature digital asset, XRP, and violated securities laws with sales from their own personal XRP stash. But it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS