Debevoise-Led KKR Collects $17B For 4th Infrastructure Fund

By Benjamin Horney (March 14, 2022, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR, advised by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, said Monday it has clinched its fourth global infrastructure fund after securing $17 billion from limited partners, with plans to primarily target opportunities across North America and Western Europe. The fund, called KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV, will target areas such as digital communications, energy transition, transportation, water, waste and industrial infrastructure, with a particular focus on investments in countries that are part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to a statement. The OCED, established in 1960, is composed of 38 member countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia,...

