Feds, Farmers File Dueling Judgment Bids Over Minority Aid

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 14, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a group of farmers suing it for excluding white farmers from COVID-19 relief funds allocated for minority farmers have filed dueling motions for summary judgment, asking a Texas federal court to rule in each party's favor. In its motion Friday, the federal government defended the COVID-19 fund for minority farmers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture — set up through Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act — asking the court to dismiss the challenge against it. The government also requested that if the Texas federal court does find the program to be discriminatory, then it...

