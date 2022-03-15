Shipper Looks To Seize Vessels As It Pursues $4M Claim

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 15, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- JMB Shipping has urged a New York federal court to confirm an attachment order against a Texas-based shipping company's tugboat and barge in New York waters while it pursues a $4 million arbitration claim against the Texas shipper for allegedly breaching a charter agreement. In a motion filed last week, JMB Shipping requested that the federal court enforce its attachment order against Unico Marine Services LLC, asking that it seize a motor vessel, a barge and other Unico property within the Southern District of New York that could amount to the $4 million it's seeking in arbitration. "Unico Marine owes JMB...

