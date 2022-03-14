Alston & Bird, Pierce Atwood Guide $72M Florida Hotel Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (March 14, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird represented BlackRock in connection with its $72.25 million loan to a Pierce Atwood-counseled venture of LCP Group and private equity shop Safanad for a hotel on Florida's Gulf Coast, broker CBRE Group announced on Monday. The loan is for Postcard Inn On The Beach, a 196-room property in St. Pete Beach that The LCP Group and Safanad recently purchased for $83 million. The companies plan to renovate the property, which has more than 300 feet of frontage along the Gulf of Mexico. The venture recently bought the property from TPG Hotels & Resorts. "The irreplaceable nature of the...

