Freight Firm Pays $6.85M To Resolve DOD Overcharging Suit

By Daniel Wilson (March 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Yellow Corp. will pay nearly $6.85 million to settle a long-running whistleblower False Claims Act suit alleging it systematically overcharged the military for freight services and tried to cover up those overcharges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The settlement resolves allegations that over the course of more than eight years, units of the freight carrier billed the U.S. Department of Defense for thousands of shipments at purported weights higher than what the shipments actually weighed, the DOJ said. "We expect companies to do business with the government honestly and fairly," DOJ Civil Division head Brian Boynton said in a...

